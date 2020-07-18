Dear Dr. Roach: What pitfalls occur when upgrading a bipolar drug?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a man having withdrawal issues from short-term Paxil use. Could you take a shot at a bigger, yet related problem I have? I have been on 9 mg bromazepam daily for over 40 years. I am now 75. My diagnosis was manic depressive, which is now, I believe, bipolar, as well as an anxiety disorder.
About 10 years ago, my doctor was considering if I could change to a more "modern" medication, as mine was by then known to speed mental decline. His concern was that the mental deterioration normally expected with aging was going to be accelerated with this medication, especially once I was over 70.
I moved across the country. I talked to my new doctor, but never addressed the problem. Ten years later, I am age 75, and I feel my focus, memory and concentration are on that downward slope. I have some medical issues, but nothing that I anticipate will kill me soon. Would you even consider trying to make a medication change considering my age?
-- I.S.
A: Bipolar disorder is a disorder of mood, where people typically have periods of very high energy ("mania") and low ("depression"). Although many people cycle in between these poles, some do not. A large number of people will never develop the manic phase, which can be very destructive, as sufferers are at risk for uncontrolled behaviors, such as excess spending, sexual infidelity and reckless driving. Instead, they have periods of high productivity, called hypomania, without the loss of control that accompanies acute mania. However, at least one manic or hypomanic episode in addition to depressive symptoms is necessary to make the diagnosis.
Bipolar disorder is more frequently missed as a diagnosis than incorrectly diagnosed, but both can happen, and the first step in your care is a thorough evaluation to be sure of the diagnosis.
Bromazepam is a benzodiazepine drug available in Canada, but not the U.S. It is similar to Valium or Klonopin. It is not an effective drug for bipolar disorder.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Cholestyramine was prescribed by my family doctor. What is your experience or knowledge of the effectiveness of this drug? High triglycerides are the reason, according to the doctor.
-- J.P.
A: Cholestyramine works by binding bile, which means that cholesterol is excreted though the gut into the stool. It has been used for many years to lower cholesterol, but is not often used now, because there are other drugs better able to lower cholesterol, and they have been proven to reduce the risk of heart attack, whereas the benefit from cholestyramine and similar drugs is not as well proven.
People taking cholestyramine may notice nausea, bloating and cramping. These can limit the usefulness of the medication. What has me confused, though, is that cholestyramine often has the effect of INCREASING triglyceride levels. In fact, there are warnings against using cholestyramine in people with very elevated triglycerides, who are more often treated with other classes of medication, the fibrates and statins. Very high triglycerides can cause inflammation of the pancreas.
Cholestyramine has other uses. I've had remarkable success treating people with chronic diarrhea using cholestyramine when the diarrhea is caused by problems with excess bile salts. For example, it can be used in Crohn's disease or for some people with gallbladder removal and celiac disease.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 72-year-old female. I was diagnosed 27 years ago with Graves' disease, and was given radioactive iodine to kill my thyroid. I have been on levothyroxine since, and my blood work has my TSH at 0.36, although optimal levels are 0.04 to 4.0. Should my number be higher, as most people have levels in the 2's. My doctor feels I'm in normal range. Your thoughts?
-- J.H.
A: Radioactive iodine works by causing local tissue damage after the iodine is specifically taken up by the thyroid gland. The radiation damages the fast-growing thyroid cells stimulated by the antibodies to the thyroid, which is/are the underlying cause of Grave's disease.
Your doctor is right that the TSH is in the normal range, even if a bit low. A low TSH means that the thyroxine level is high. Lowering your dose of levothyroxine slightly will bring the TSH back into the middle of the normal range. The main concern with slightly high thyroxine is an increased risk of atrial fibrillation. Your risk is very low since yours is normal, even if on the low side of normal. It doesn't need to be adjusted if you feel fine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: For the past seven or eight years, I have taken 300 mg of ranitidine before bedtime. It was prescribed to treat reflux. As you know, this product has been recalled. I wonder if I could be suffering any adverse effects from my sustained usage. If so, what test or treatments would you recommend? My age is 78. I am suffering from abdominal discomfort (cramps, bloating, belching and gas).
-- L.L.
A: Ranitidine (Zantac and others) is in the class of drugs called H2 blockers. They block the histamine type 2 receptors in the stomach, which stimulate acid secretion. H2 blockers are not as potent as the proton pump inhibitors, such as omeprazole, but they have the advantage of starting to work quickly and being generally safe.
These drugs have been recalled due to contamination with NDMA, which is potentially cancer-causing. However, there have been no reports of NDMA causing cancer in humans. I wouldn't recommend any extra testing to look for cancer; the risk is probably quite small.
Manufacturers of H2 blockers are changing their processes to make the drugs without NDMA contamination. Famotidine and cimetidine are available alternatives that do not have NDMA contamination.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 68 and have been taking benazepril to control my high blood pressure for approximately 20 years. I often read that high blood pressure can put a person at risk for different issues, including complications with COVID-19. Since my blood pressure is within normal range with medication, am I still at risk for high blood pressure issues?
-- M.R.W.
A: High blood pressure does put people at higher risk for medical issues, especially stroke and heart attack. Reducing these risks is the major reason to treat with blood pressure medication.
Over many years and hundreds of studies, it is now generally accepted that the sooner the blood pressure is treated, and the closer the treated blood pressure is to normal blood pressure, the better the reduction in risk of complications. Most experts aim to get the blood pressure down to near-normal, if that is possible to do without too many side effects.
It is my belief that a person who is rapidly diagnosed with high blood pressure once it occurs, and who is treated aggressively and successfully, will be at no (or very little) increased risk for high blood pressure and stroke.
While it is true that high blood pressure seems to be a risk factor for bad outcomes in people infected with COVID-19, I can't say definitively that successful treatment completely removes that excess risk. However, I believe that is likely to be the case, and preliminary data suggest that benazepril, like other ACE inhibitors, may be particularly protective. There are many reasons to effectively treat high blood pressure.
