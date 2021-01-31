Dear Dr. Roach: What's best for arthritis: elliptical or treadmill?

DEAR DR. ROACH: If I have the beginnings of arthritis of the knee, is an elliptical machine better to use than a treadmill?

-- M.D.

A: If you had an inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis, there are powerful medicines that can dramatically slow or stop progression of the disease. So I'm going to assume you have osteoarthritis, which is by far the most common arthritis of the knee.

No treatment is known to stop the progression of osteoarthritis. But exercise is one of the most effective treatments to reduce pain and especially to increase function. This is counterintuitive to many people ---- even many doctors are loath to prescribe exercise because for years osteoarthritis was considered a "wear and tear" injury of the joint. Research shows this not to be the case. Although joint injury can lead to development of osteoarthritis, regular exercise does not. Many studies have shown that a graded exercise program (starting slow and easy, and gradually building up) can lead to better function and endurance.