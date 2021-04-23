Dear Dr. Roach: What's causing woman's hair to fall out?

DEAR DR. ROACH: What is causing my hair to fall out? What can I do to stop it? I'm 72 years old and female. Could I be hypothyroid?
-- L.O.I.
A: By far, the most common cause of hair loss in women in their 70s is female pattern hair loss. This pattern of hair loss can be highly characteristic, typically affecting the scalp above the forehead and on the crown of the head. It does not form scars.
Hair loss resulting from hypothyroid is most commonly seen as circular patches of complete hair loss, but being hypothyroid may also predispose to other types of hair loss.
Not everybody's hair loss presents the way the textbooks say it should. A careful exam and laboratory evaluation can be invaluable in making the diagnosis, which is essential to deciding on the best therapy. A dermatologist is likely to have the most expertise, though many primary care doctors can make the diagnosis.
If it is female pattern hair loss, treatments include topical medications, such as minoxidil, or oral medication, such as spironolactone.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I am extremely allergic to mercury, and all products that have it as a preservative, such as lotions, makeup, etc. My pharmacist made sure my flu shot was safe for me to get. Can you tell me if the COVID-19 vaccines contain mercury? I am also concerned about the shingles vaccine.
-- D.K.
A: Thiomersal is a mercury-containing preservative used in some vaccines, such as the multidose flu vaccines. However, there is no thiomersal in either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. There is also no thiomersal in the available shingles vaccines.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a hearing-impaired person who relies on lip-reading to communicate with others. With everyone wearing a mask now, I'm not able to talk to anyone. You can say that 2020 was a very lonely year for me. When are people going to quit wearing masks so I can talk to someone? Also, will I lose my voice if I don't use it? Should I talk to a wall?
-- J.P.
A: The evidence at the time of this writing suggests that by the end of summer, the pandemic will likely be under enough control to begin to stop wearing masks and social distancing. However, many factors can influence this, and I will certainly take the guidance of experts. The emergence of new variants is a major unknown, none of us can predict the future with any certainty.
Your voice is not "use it or lose it." There is no need to talk to the wall, but feel free to do so if it helps.