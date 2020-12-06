Dear Dr. Roach: What's the optimal blood pressure level?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your opinion about the need to lower blood pressure to the standard 120/80. I read the following in a scientific article: "Older people with preexisting vascular disease or circulation deficits, however, often need higher systolic pressure (around 130-140 mmHg) to ensure adequate circulation to their brain and kidneys." Is this true?
-- R.I.
A: There remains debate about the optimal blood pressure goal in different patient populations. The theory had been that elevated blood pressure was essential to provide adequate blood flow to critical organs. The term "essential high blood pressure" is still in use, though we often forget the original meaning. However, recent studies, especially the SPRINT trial, have shown that lowering blood pressure below 120/80, even in older people with blockages in the arteries, was associated with less risk of heart attack, stroke and death than a blood pressure of 140/90. Many experts have changed their practice to a more aggressive goal in high-risk patients.
There are several caveats. One is that intensive blood pressure treatment often leads to more side effects, such as fainting and abnormalities in blood sodium levels. The second is that the blood pressure readings in the SPRINT trial were obtained by automatic devices, and a manual blood pressure reading done in most offices is about 5-10 points lower, on average, than with the automated machine. Treating blood pressure to below 120/80 with a manual cuff could lead to even higher risk of adverse effects.
Given those caveats, I try to bring the blood pressure down to below 130 if the side effects from medicines are not too bad and the blood testing is OK. If a person's systolic blood pressure is between 120 and 130, I will not usually add additional medications.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!