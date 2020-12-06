Dear Dr. Roach: What's the optimal blood pressure level?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your opinion about the need to lower blood pressure to the standard 120/80. I read the following in a scientific article: "Older people with preexisting vascular disease or circulation deficits, however, often need higher systolic pressure (around 130-140 mmHg) to ensure adequate circulation to their brain and kidneys." Is this true?

-- R.I.

A: There remains debate about the optimal blood pressure goal in different patient populations. The theory had been that elevated blood pressure was essential to provide adequate blood flow to critical organs. The term "essential high blood pressure" is still in use, though we often forget the original meaning. However, recent studies, especially the SPRINT trial, have shown that lowering blood pressure below 120/80, even in older people with blockages in the arteries, was associated with less risk of heart attack, stroke and death than a blood pressure of 140/90. Many experts have changed their practice to a more aggressive goal in high-risk patients.