Dear Dr. Roach: When jaw surgery is needed, must osteoporosis meds stop?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 67-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with osteoporosis, currently treated with Prolia injections. I also previously took Fosamax for four years.

I must have a tooth extracted due to a crack in the root, and my dentist wants me to forgo the Prolia treatment due to risk of osteonecrosis. What is the current research on this? What is your advice?

-- L.S.

A: Denosumab (Prolia) is an injection treatment for osteoporosis. It is an antibody to a receptor that helps the body produce osteoclasts, the cells that break down bone. Bone is constantly being broken down and remade. This constant remaking of bone repairs tiny fractures of the bone and maintains bone strength. In osteoporosis, there is more breakdown than regrowth, so there is a slow net loss of bone density and bone strength, leading to risk of fractures.

The alendronate (Fosamax) you took for four years works similarly, by preventing osteoclasts from resorbing bone. It is clear that long-term use of alendronate and similar drugs can lead to complications of bone.