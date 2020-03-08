Dear Dr. Roach: When prescription patents expire, generics not a sure thing

Dear Dr. Roach: In these days of quickly rising drug costs, some companies lose their patents, allowing for generic versions, but others do not. I use a brand-name HFA inhaler for my COPD, and it should have gone off patent eight years ago. What change could possibly keep it under patent two times?
A: All patents for drugs expire, but in order for a generic drug to be approved, it must pass stringent testing by the Food and Drug Administration. One commonly used combination inhaler, Advair, went off patent in 2010, but no generic was approved until 2019. Since brand-name Advair is expensive ($440 per inhaler, which lasts a month, at Goodrx.com), many patients were anxiously awaiting a generic alternative. It's finally available (fluticasone/salmeterol) for about $115 an inhaler on GoodRx.
Manufacturers do sometimes change the drug slightly to extend their patents of their best-selling drugs. For many years the Prilosec brand of omeprazole was very expensive. Just before a generic became available, the manufacturer released a new drug, esomeprazole (Nexium). It is almost exactly the same drug.
Dear Dr. Roach: How do you get ringworm? How can you get rid of it?
A: Ringworm is caused by fungi called dermatophytes. The name of the condition depends on where the rash and infection are: On the body, it is called tinea corporis. "Tinea" means "worm" in Latin and "corporis" means "body," but there is no actual worm present. I did see a patient who had attempted to remove the nonexistent "worm" with a knife. Please don't do that.
The most common cause of ringworm is Trichophyton rubrum. It is contracted by direct spread from another person or animal, or by contact with something another person has used that has been contaminated with the organism. Rash appears usually 10-14 days after contact.
Treatment is with antifungal creams for one to three weeks, applied until the rash is gone. Some of these, such as terbinafine (Lamisil), are available over the counter and are very effective.