Dear Dr. Roach: Where does diet soda fall on the vice spectrum?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've never smoked, drank alcohol or used illegal drugs. My doctor says I'm in great health. My only vice is drinking diet soda, and I drink three or four cans a day. I'd like to know what you think about it. I know it's not great for me, but I figure it's better than the other vices.

-- P.V.

A: I'm not sure "vice" is the correct term.

Compared with sugar-sweetened soft drinks, diet sodas are probably less harmful in several ways. Compared with plain water, they probably have some drawbacks. The effects vary by person, and the literature on this subject is mixed and controversial.

For your teeth, less sugar means less cavities. However, diet sodas are acidic and drinking too many can weaken the enamel on your teeth.

Some of the sweeteners in diet sodas can cause intestinal problems in susceptible people, especially diarrhea and gas. If you have no symptoms from drinking diet sodas, have no weight issues, get your teeth checked regularly and have good oral hygiene, then the risk from three or four daily cans of diet soda is modest. It's still better to drink plain water.