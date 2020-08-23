Dear Dr. Roach: Where does diet soda fall on the vice spectrum?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've never smoked, drank alcohol or used illegal drugs. My doctor says I'm in great health. My only vice is drinking diet soda, and I drink three or four cans a day. I'd like to know what you think about it. I know it's not great for me, but I figure it's better than the other vices.
-- P.V.
A: I'm not sure "vice" is the correct term.
Compared with sugar-sweetened soft drinks, diet sodas are probably less harmful in several ways. Compared with plain water, they probably have some drawbacks. The effects vary by person, and the literature on this subject is mixed and controversial.
For your teeth, less sugar means less cavities. However, diet sodas are acidic and drinking too many can weaken the enamel on your teeth.
Some of the sweeteners in diet sodas can cause intestinal problems in susceptible people, especially diarrhea and gas. If you have no symptoms from drinking diet sodas, have no weight issues, get your teeth checked regularly and have good oral hygiene, then the risk from three or four daily cans of diet soda is modest. It's still better to drink plain water.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have the solution to prevent intertrigo under the breast. It is a properly fitted bra! The breasts must be lifted by the cups, and the circumference must be snug. A good bra is an essential part of a woman's wardrobe.
I have 40 years of fitting women of all shapes and sizes in my lingerie shop, and have helped many women who were suffering needlessly.
-- M.F.W.
A: I thank M.F.W. for writing. Many women wear bras that are not fit properly, and this can lead not only to intertrigo (inflammation, often complicated by bacterial or fungal infection) but also to pain in the breast. Even the medical boards I take every 10 years have questions on breast pain and the importance of getting a properly fitted bra. There are more brands now, with many more sizes available, or a woman can get custom fitted by a boutique with expertise in fitting women, such as M.F.W.'s.
