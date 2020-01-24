Dear Dr. Roach: Whether, when to stop anticoagulation an unanswered question

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 66-year-old male. I had my mitral valve replaced almost nine years ago with bovine tissue. While waiting for my surgery, I had an episode of atrial fibrillation, which was corrected with amiodarone. I continued the drug for three years until a new cardiologist took me off it.

A year and half ago, I went into A-fib again and got electrical cardioversion. It returned a month later and the process was repeated. At that time, I went back on 200 mg of amiodarone a day, and have been fine for over a year now. I was put on warfarin and then Eliquis to prevent clots.

I also have back and knee problems, and NSAIDs, which I cannot take on the blood thinner, offer the best relief. Acetaminophen is useless, and even tramadol isn't as effective.

-- M.H.

A: Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm that dramatically raises the risk of blood clot and stroke. Most people with atrial fibrillation need treatment to reduce the likelihood of stroke. Whether and when to stop anticoagulation after the atrial fibrillation is resolved is an unanswered question.