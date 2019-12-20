Dear Dr. Roach: Wilson disease causes copper buildup, targets eyes. liver, brain

Dear Dr. Roach: My grandson is 27 years old and a second-year medical student. He was recently diagnosed with Wilson disease. I have never heard of this disease, and I wonder if you have information on it or any group I could reach out to for him.

-- M.S.

A: Your grandson has probably read a lot about Wilson disease already, as I'm sure he will want to know as much as he can.

Wilson disease is a malfunction of copper transport within the cell. Many people don't realize that copper has important roles in cellular metabolism.

It is an uncommon disease, seen in about 1 person in 30,000, and because it prevents excretion of copper, it causes copper to build up and damage organs, especially the eye, liver and brain. Different people may develop different symptoms. Wilson disease runs in families, so his siblings and parents should be considered for screening. The diagnosis is made by a combination of blood and urine tests, and often in combination with genetic testing.