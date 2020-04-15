Dear Dr. Roach: Woman still feeling palpitations after clean bill of heart health

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 62-year-old woman who has dealt with heart palpitations for many years. I have seen a cardiologist, and after many tests — including a heart catheterization after a false positive on my stress test — he has determined that I have a strong heart with no problems. I have told him repeatedly about the episodes I have where I can feel the irregular beats and almost completely pass out, but he insists everything is fine. After research, I asked him about a vagus nerve connection and his response is that he has heard from many patients that the episodes are frightening, but he is not concerned. Research says that taking a magnesium supplement can help palpitations. Can I begin taking magnesium to see if it will help? Can you get too much magnesium? If you have ever experienced these episodes, you would know how frightening each one is.