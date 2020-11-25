Dear Dr. Roach: Would significant weight loss change need for HBP meds?

My experience is that a few people really hate taking medicines, even after years, while others just get in the habit and stop thinking about it. If your friend really wants to stop the medicine then he can talk to the doctor about a trial of lower dose or stopping the medicine.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in good health. I just got this year's flu shot in August. I would like to get another shot later in the season, perhaps in late November. Is there any downside?

-- B.N.

A: Flu shots provide protection for most people for about six months, so a vaccine in August should cover you until February. Some years, the flu season lasts well into April or even May, at least where I practice, in the Northeast. Authorities do not recommend a second flu vaccine, but I have considered it for some of my highest-risk patients. The downside to you is a sore arm, and maybe a day of low-grade fever and muscle aches. The downside to society is that in a vaccine shortage, you would be taking away someone else's chance for protection.

Since there is no rush, I'd talk to your doctor, who should have more information about how bad the flu season is (and how long it's likely to last) as well as about availability of the vaccine.