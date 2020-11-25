Dear Dr. Roach: Would significant weight loss change need for HBP meds?

DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend was diagnosed with high blood pressure several years ago and has been on a hypertensive drug since then. However, over the past years, he has lost over 50 pounds and is no longer overweight. He works out every day. He never exercised prior to his diagnosis. He seems to be eating healthier foods now, too. Shouldn't he be reevaluated regarding the need to continue taking his drug? And what is the procedure to see if he needs to continue with the drug?
-- R.I.
A: High blood pressure is usually a condition people have for lifetime; however, even when it requires medication, it can sometimes be successfully treated with lifestyle interventions. This is particularly true when a person has a lot of work to do to get to a healthier place.
Losing weight has a variable effect on blood pressure, and occasionally has a profound effect -- this is true also of the effect of weight loss on diabetes. A healthier diet, especially salt reduction, can lower blood pressure. Regular exercise and stress reduction techniques can have an added benefit.
His doctor should be measuring his blood pressure at every visit. If the blood pressure is getting lower than his goal, the doctor should reduce the dose or even take it away completely. However, there are some times when his doctor might want to keep the blood pressure medicine going, such as when the medicine has two beneficial effects (say, beta blockers that work for high blood pressure and migraine, or an ACE inhibitor for a person with diabetes and high blood pressure).
My experience is that a few people really hate taking medicines, even after years, while others just get in the habit and stop thinking about it. If your friend really wants to stop the medicine then he can talk to the doctor about a trial of lower dose or stopping the medicine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in good health. I just got this year's flu shot in August. I would like to get another shot later in the season, perhaps in late November. Is there any downside?
-- B.N.
A: Flu shots provide protection for most people for about six months, so a vaccine in August should cover you until February. Some years, the flu season lasts well into April or even May, at least where I practice, in the Northeast. Authorities do not recommend a second flu vaccine, but I have considered it for some of my highest-risk patients. The downside to you is a sore arm, and maybe a day of low-grade fever and muscle aches. The downside to society is that in a vaccine shortage, you would be taking away someone else's chance for protection.
Since there is no rush, I'd talk to your doctor, who should have more information about how bad the flu season is (and how long it's likely to last) as well as about availability of the vaccine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a deviated septum and chronic seasonal allergies. I'm glad I read your recent column on oxymetazoline in nasal sprays. I promptly discarded my nasal spray, which contained that active ingredient. I've used a different spray that has phenylephrine hydrochloride 1%. Is this safe to use?
-- J.N.
A: Phenylephrine is a nasal decongestant, and all of these may cause the same problem, called rhinitis medicamentosa, if used too long or too frequently. They are safe and effective only if used for no more than a few days. Nasal steroids are the most effective treatment for chronic seasonal allergies, but there are alternatives available from your family physician, internist or ENT specialist.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!