Dear Dr. Roach: Yes, get the second shot for hepatitis A protection

Dear Dr. Roach: Last July, I ate at a beach restaurant in Florida and shortly afterward was advised to get a hepatitis A shot, which I did. They also said to get the second shot in January 2020. Now I'm hearing that there may be complications with the second shot causing health problems and also that health insurance and/or Medicare won't pay for it. I have scheduled an appointment to receive the second shot at the end of January through my county health department.
-- G.B.
A: Florida is experiencing a large outbreak of hepatitis A, which causes an acute illness. It is occasionally severe but always unpleasant. Fortunately, hepatitis A does not have a chronic form the way hepatitis B and C do. Hepatitis A is spread by contaminated food and water.
The hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for people who might have been exposed. The first dose should be given as soon as possible after exposure, and the second dose six to 12 months later.
I was not able to find any indication that there have been health problems related to the second dose, and I urge you to complete the two-dose series to give you long-lasting protection for the future.
Dear Dr. Roach: What's the latest approach to wound care? I was told by my doctor to clean my small wound twice a day and apply Aquaphor wound cream with a cotton swab to protect it and to keep it moist. My friend was told to clean her wound but to keep it dry without any ointment.
-- K.C.
A: The standard approach, as I was taught 30 years ago and my wound care colleagues still confirm, is that a moist, protected wound heals much faster than a dry wound. There are many brands of wound dressings, mostly based on petrolatum, such as the Aquaphor you were prescribed. The cells that repair wounds need moisture until there is an outer layer to hold the moisture in. The ointment also helps keep dirt and germs out when protected by a bandage. Unfortunately, there are still laypeople and medical professionals alike who mistakenly believe a wound "needs air."