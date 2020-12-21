Dear Dr. Roach: Yes, you should wear a mask

DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column advised readers to wear masks. Please print a study that shows masks work. I can show you 10 studies from the CDC that say they don't. You should not encourage your readers to do something without proof..

A: Although some authorities were hesitant to recommend masks at the beginning of the pandemic, the evidence has become strong that masks are effective at protecting both the wearer and (especially) others from getting sick. A study in July showing masks to be ineffective was retracted by the authors, noting their experimental data were unreliable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed shortly thereafter that "cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities." Because medical face masks, particularly the high-quality N95 masks, remain in short supply to health care providers in some parts of the country, members of the public are encouraged to use cloth masks, particularly those with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric.