Dear Dr. Roach: Yes, you should wear a mask

DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column advised readers to wear masks. Please print a study that shows masks work. I can show you 10 studies from the CDC that say they don't. You should not encourage your readers to do something without proof..
A: Although some authorities were hesitant to recommend masks at the beginning of the pandemic, the evidence has become strong that masks are effective at protecting both the wearer and (especially) others from getting sick. A study in July showing masks to be ineffective was retracted by the authors, noting their experimental data were unreliable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed shortly thereafter that "cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities." Because medical face masks, particularly the high-quality N95 masks, remain in short supply to health care providers in some parts of the country, members of the public are encouraged to use cloth masks, particularly those with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male and was diagnosed many years ago with thalassemia. My A1C has been slightly high. Since sugar is carried on hemoglobin and my hemoglobin is disfigured with thalassemia, does it affect my A1C?
A: The thalassemias are a group of disorders with abnormal hemoglobin molecules. Normally there are four chains in a hemoglobin molecule: two alpha and two beta. The clinical variation among the different types is striking, from no symptoms to fatal before birth. It's estimated that 5% of the world's population is affected by thalassemia. This causes blood cells to be smaller than usual, and some of the blood cells to have a short lifespan.
The A1C is a measurement of how much sugar is attached to the hemoglobin molecule. In people with normal hemoglobin levels, it's an excellent measurement of how blood sugar has been over the lifetime of a red blood cell.
