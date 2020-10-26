Dear Dr. Roach: You can get all the collagen you need from your diet

DEAR DR. ROACH: What exactly is collagen, and why do I see so many ads supporting its use as a youth supplement?
-- R.F.
A: Collagen is a structural protein found in your skin, bones, tendons and ligaments. Collagen is constantly broken down and replaced by the cells in the connective tissue of the body. We need adequate nutrition and the amino acids necessary to rebuild collagen.
However, I am not a believer in collagen supplements. You get the amino acids you need from a heathy general diet. Collagen supplements will be broken down rapidly into their component amino acids in the stomach and intestine, so the collagen you take can't just be put into your body. It needs to be broken down and rebuilt in place. What is currently called "bone broth" -- or what our parents' generation called "stock" -- is a much cheaper and effective way of increasing collagen intake.
Vegans should be careful to get the critical amino acids in collagen. Beans and asparagus are a good way to get the amino acid proline, which is low in many vegetable sources and necessary for collagen's structure.
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently answered a question about water aerobics. I live in Florida, and water aerobics is a great way to exercise when the weather is very hot. Do you think maintaining the 6-foot recommended distance from others is enough to keep me safe?
-- M.B.
A: I am not sure it is. Recent studies have suggested that coronavirus particles can go much farther than 6 feet during a cough or forceful breathing, such as during exercise. Since a mask cannot be practically worn during water aerobics, and because Florida has a large number of cases, I would not recommend water aerobics in a group, unless much more than 6 feet can be maintained. One reader noted they have more than 15 feet between people in her pool, which made me more reassured, although you might still get close to people entering or exiting the pool unless you are careful.
