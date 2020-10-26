Dear Dr. Roach: You can get all the collagen you need from your diet

DEAR DR. ROACH: What exactly is collagen, and why do I see so many ads supporting its use as a youth supplement?

-- R.F.

A: Collagen is a structural protein found in your skin, bones, tendons and ligaments. Collagen is constantly broken down and replaced by the cells in the connective tissue of the body. We need adequate nutrition and the amino acids necessary to rebuild collagen.

However, I am not a believer in collagen supplements. You get the amino acids you need from a heathy general diet. Collagen supplements will be broken down rapidly into their component amino acids in the stomach and intestine, so the collagen you take can't just be put into your body. It needs to be broken down and rebuilt in place. What is currently called "bone broth" -- or what our parents' generation called "stock" -- is a much cheaper and effective way of increasing collagen intake.

Vegans should be careful to get the critical amino acids in collagen. Beans and asparagus are a good way to get the amino acid proline, which is low in many vegetable sources and necessary for collagen's structure.