Dear Dr. Roach: You need to be exposed to a virus to catch a cold
TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH

keithroach

Dr. Keith Roach

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and her mom (both Bostonians) say that you cannot catch a cold from just being outside in the cool, breezy weather. Since I am from Iowa, I know better. How say you?

A: Colds are caused by viruses. You need to be exposed to a virus to catch a cold. Viruses are passed from person to person, usually by large droplet, meaning you have to be within a few feet of the person. Or it can be spread by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth or nose. I am on the side of the Bostonians here.

However, the effects of cold weather on both the virus and on your body make it easier for a virus to get to you and get past your body's defenses, so Iowa wins at least a consolation point.

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a 78-year-old woman with shingles. It is between the left side of my butt and my vagina. It feels like I'm sitting on broken glass. I had to go to the emergency room because of the pain. I am now on gabapentin three times a day. The doctors said they have never had a case where my shingles are.

A friend just had them on his arm. Is it just a coincidence I got them just after being in his company? I did get a shingles shot five years ago.

A: Shingles is caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which lays dormant in the nerve roots after a person had chickenpox as a child. Under stress, or as we get older, the virus can reactivate in a specific body location. The genital area, including the vulva and vagina, is unusual, but it's by no means unheard of. However, I recommend being sure of the diagnosis, since genital herpes can look a lot like shingles. A laboratory can tell the two related viruses apart.

Since zoster is a reactivation of a dormant virus, getting exposed to a person with chickenpox or shingles is not the cause of your infection. Gabapentin is one effective treatment, but it may take weeks to get to adequate pain control.

