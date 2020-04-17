Dear Dr. Roach: You need to be exposed to a virus to catch a cold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and her mom (both Bostonians) say that you cannot catch a cold from just being outside in the cool, breezy weather. Since I am from Iowa, I know better. How say you?

A: Colds are caused by viruses. You need to be exposed to a virus to catch a cold. Viruses are passed from person to person, usually by large droplet, meaning you have to be within a few feet of the person. Or it can be spread by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth or nose. I am on the side of the Bostonians here.

However, the effects of cold weather on both the virus and on your body make it easier for a virus to get to you and get past your body's defenses, so Iowa wins at least a consolation point.

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a 78-year-old woman with shingles. It is between the left side of my butt and my vagina. It feels like I'm sitting on broken glass. I had to go to the emergency room because of the pain. I am now on gabapentin three times a day. The doctors said they have never had a case where my shingles are.

A friend just had them on his arm. Is it just a coincidence I got them just after being in his company? I did get a shingles shot five years ago.