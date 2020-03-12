Decatur-area medical staff braced for coronavirus as questions remain over testing availability

DECATUR — Macon County health agencies and officials are preparing for the appearance of coronavirus, which reached 32 confirmed cases in Illinois on Thursday.
Officials confirmed Thursday that one person in Macon County had been tested for the virus, COVID-19, and the result came back negative.
Tanya Andricks, executive director of Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, said it is likely the virus will make its way to Central Illinois eventually.
“I don’t know if there is a reason not to expect it here,” she added. “We are already seeing cases sort of seeping out of Chicago and we have cases in Kane County and Kankakee, and so I think if this virus keeps on spreading the way it looks like it is, it is likely we will have local cases.”
The question now is how well equipped local hospitals are to deal with it, and how available is testing to track and identify cases early on?
The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country, and in Decatur, to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. What have you had trouble finding?
Michael Leathers, a spokesman for Decatur Memorial Hospital, said the hospital has 12 rooms “immediately available” for treating quarantined patients and the capacity to convert more rooms as needed.
Leathers said DMH medical teams will carefully screen for virus symptoms and the testing process would see results returned within “24 to 48 hours.” He said patient treatment would follow all protocols outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our staff is well-trained in managing infectious diseases, including isolation protocols,” Leathers added. “We would treat the patient in the most appropriate setting of care; some patients, depending on symptoms, might be able to be treated at home under self-quarantine.”
At HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Robyn Reising, chief nursing officer, said all of the hospital's rooms could be used for isolating infectious patients if necessary. Reising said the hospital would also follow CDC and IDPH protocols for testing and understood results would typically come back in less than 24 hours.
‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily
The good news about the disease is that the vast majority of people recover, and many of those testing positive only experience relatively mild flu-like symptoms. The bad news is that even the flu, with a mortality rate of around 0.1%, has already killed 16,000 Americans so far this flu season. The New England Journal of Medicine published research finding a 1.4% fatality rate for coronavirus, which is particularly serious for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
More than 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, and 38 people have died as of Thursday evening. About 128,000 people have been infected globally.
Early mass testing appears crucial in being able to identify cases and isolate them, with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporting that South Korea is testing at the rate of 20,000 people a day.
But in the U.S. a New York Times story exposed much slower testing rates hampered by flawed test kits and bureaucratic red tape. A private lab in Seattle, Wash., wanted to do testing but was barred because it didn’t have the permission of test subjects and was not certified for clinical work. The lab went ahead and did the testing anyway, and discovered the disease was present in the local community; the virus would go on to kill 20 people in the Seattle region since the lab started testing Feb. 25.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted in the Times story which ran this week, said there had been just 8,500 swabs or specimens taken for testing nationwide since the beginning of the outbreak.
With a business footprint across the globe, Archer Daniels Midland Co. officials said they are closely monitoring the coronavirus developments as they relate to its employees and business.
Carol Carlton, director of clinical nursing services at the Macon County Health Department, said the limited availability of tests is seeing them targeted at patients deemed to be at the most risk.
Carlton said that situation is rapidly improving, with more laboratories getting certified and approvals to do testing. “So as those efforts unroll and become available in our area, then physicians will be able to order that test themselves and not through the Illinois Department of Public Health,” she explained.
Carlton said the way the testing system works now, information on patients needing a test is referred by medical personnel in Macon County to the Macon County Health Department, which contacts the IDPH for an “acquisition number.” That authorizes a sample to be sent to the IDPH for analysis.
“The IDPH are the ones that are doing the testing,” Carlton added.
Carlton has been heartened by the response to the disease in Macon County with her department, hospitals and other medical professionals working together to share information and formulate a response.
“We are trying to move ahead and trying to share any information we can to help people and alleviate some of their fears,” said Carlton.
Over at Crossing Healthcare, Andricks was also upbeat on the level of local cooperation and information sharing as the medical community waits to confront this new threat to public health.
“There is always excellent communication between health care organizations anyway, but now most definitely,” she added.
Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois
Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Te…
SPRINGFIELD — Nursing homes, assisted living centers and senior centers across the region are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coro…
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days.
ROCKFORD — The Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling and volleyball tournaments that were scheduled to start Friday will not …
‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily
Announcements of government policy changes and public and private closures have been seemingly non-stop this week as public health officials adapt to an ever-changing landscape amid the spread of novel coronavirus.
The IHSA has canceled the remainder of its winter State Series, including boys basketball, because of the coronavirus.
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Te…
Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Illinois officials on Wednesday announced six new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total number in the state to 25.
Legislature on hold as Illinois coronavirus cases rise to 25; Capitol events, tours canceled and Pritzker, congressman attack feds
The Illinois state Capitol will be without members of the General Assembly next week after the Legislature on Wednesday canceled session amid growing concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
CHICAGO — The coronavirus claimed its first major events in Chicago’s civic life Wednesday, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot canceled the city’s massiv…
Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed frustration with the federal government's response to the spread of coronavirus Tuesday, as the state confirmed its first cases outside of Cook County.
Amid a national wave of event cancellations due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday questioned whethe…
Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced the first cases of coronavirus illness in people outside Cook County: a McHenry County resident in his late teens and a Kane County woman in her 60s who are likely the state’s first cases of “community spread.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday four new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 11, and he issued a disaster proclamation giving the state access to state money and possibly federal reimbursement for the costs of fighting the potentially deadly illness.
Officials report four new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing total in state to 11; Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation
Four more Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of cases in the state to 11, officials said at a…
The state’s largest health insurance companies say they will fully cover the costs of tests for the new coronavirus disease.
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced he has issued a state of emergency decree in response to the novel coronavirus threat.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid