Decatur-area medical staff braced for coronavirus as questions remain over testing availability

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted in the Times story which ran this week, said there had been just 8,500 swabs or specimens taken for testing nationwide since the beginning of the outbreak.

Carol Carlton, director of clinical nursing services at the Macon County Health Department, said the limited availability of tests is seeing them targeted at patients deemed to be at the most risk.

Carlton said that situation is rapidly improving, with more laboratories getting certified and approvals to do testing. “So as those efforts unroll and become available in our area, then physicians will be able to order that test themselves and not through the Illinois Department of Public Health,” she explained.

Carlton said the way the testing system works now, information on patients needing a test is referred by medical personnel in Macon County to the Macon County Health Department, which contacts the IDPH for an “acquisition number.” That authorizes a sample to be sent to the IDPH for analysis.

“The IDPH are the ones that are doing the testing,” Carlton added.

Carlton has been heartened by the response to the disease in Macon County with her department, hospitals and other medical professionals working together to share information and formulate a response.