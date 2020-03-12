You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur-area medical staff braced for coronavirus as questions remain over testing availability
0 comments
top story
CORONAVIRUS | HOSPITALS

Decatur-area medical staff braced for coronavirus as questions remain over testing availability

andricks_tanya-012720.jpg (copy)

Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks is shown in January. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County health agencies and officials are preparing for the appearance of coronavirus, which reached 32 confirmed cases in Illinois on Thursday. 

Officials confirmed Thursday that one person in Macon County had been tested for the virus, COVID-19, and the result came back negative. 

Tanya Andricks, executive director of Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, said it is likely the virus will make its way to Central Illinois eventually. 

“I don’t know if there is a reason not to expect it here,” she added. “We are already seeing cases sort of seeping out of Chicago and we have cases in Kane County and Kankakee, and so I think if this virus keeps on spreading the way it looks like it is, it is likely we will have local cases.”

The question now is how well equipped local hospitals are to deal with it, and how available is testing to track and identify cases early on?

Coronavirus hits the shelves in Decatur and beyond

Coronavirus hits the shelves in Decatur and beyond

The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country, and in Decatur, to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. What have you had trouble finding? 

Michael Leathers, a spokesman for Decatur Memorial Hospital, said the hospital has 12 rooms “immediately available” for treating quarantined patients and the capacity to convert more rooms as needed.

Leathers said DMH medical teams will carefully screen for virus symptoms and the testing process would see results returned within “24 to 48 hours.” He said patient treatment would follow all protocols outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our staff is well-trained in managing infectious diseases, including isolation protocols,” Leathers added. “We would treat the patient in the most appropriate setting of care; some patients, depending on symptoms, might be able to be treated at home under self-quarantine.”

At HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Robyn Reising, chief nursing officer, said all of the hospital's rooms could be used for isolating infectious patients if necessary. Reising said the hospital would also follow CDC and IDPH protocols for testing and understood results would typically come back in less than 24 hours.

Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois

Close polls for Election Day? Here's how Macon County officials are addressing coronavirus

Richland Community College extends spring break, plans to move classes online

‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily

Illinois lawmakers slam Trump administration as coronavirus fears spread on Capitol Hill

 

The good news about the disease is that the vast majority of people recover, and many of those testing positive only experience relatively mild flu-like symptoms. The bad news is that even the flu, with a mortality rate of around 0.1%, has already killed 16,000 Americans so far this flu season. The New England Journal of Medicine published research finding a 1.4% fatality rate for coronavirus, which is particularly serious for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

More than 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, and 38 people have died as of Thursday evening. About 128,000 people have been infected globally.

Early mass testing appears crucial in being able to identify cases and isolate them, with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporting that South Korea is testing at the rate of 20,000 people a day.

But in the U.S. a New York Times story exposed much slower testing rates hampered by flawed test kits and bureaucratic red tape. A private lab in Seattle, Wash., wanted to do testing but was barred because it didn’t have the permission of test subjects and was not certified for clinical work. The lab went ahead and did the testing anyway, and discovered the disease was present in the local community; the virus would go on to kill 20 people in the Seattle region since the lab started testing Feb. 25.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted in the Times story which ran this week, said there had been just 8,500 swabs or specimens taken for testing nationwide since the beginning of the outbreak.

Carol Carlton, director of clinical nursing services at the Macon County Health Department, said the limited availability of tests is seeing them targeted at patients deemed to be at the most risk.

Carlton said that situation is rapidly improving, with more laboratories getting certified and approvals to do testing. “So as those efforts unroll and become available in our area, then physicians will be able to order that test themselves and not through the Illinois Department of Public Health,” she explained.

Carlton said the way the testing system works now, information on patients needing a test is referred by medical personnel in Macon County to the Macon County Health Department, which contacts the IDPH for an “acquisition number.” That authorizes a sample to be sent to the IDPH for analysis.

“The IDPH are the ones that are doing the testing,” Carlton added.

Carlton has been heartened by the response to the disease in Macon County with her department, hospitals and other medical professionals working together to share information and formulate a response.

“We are trying to move ahead and trying to share any information we can to help people and alleviate some of their fears,” said Carlton.

Over at Crossing Healthcare, Andricks was also upbeat on the level of local cooperation and information sharing as the medical community waits to confront this new threat to public health.

“There is always excellent communication between health care organizations anyway, but now most definitely,” she added.

Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois

Collection: Coverage of coronavirus in Illinois

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News