Decatur cancer care providers to celebrate survivors on Saturday

DECATUR — Cancer survivors will be celebrated with a drive-through event 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Richland Community College.

Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will join forces to celebrate survivors, whether those survivors are recently diagnosed or in remission for years.

Physicians, health care workers and loved ones of survivors will line the parking lot with encouraging signs and joyous cheers as survivors and caregivers parade through the event and receive complimentary Cancer Survivors Day gifts from the three organizations as well as special treats from local businesses.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public is also invited to join in and people are asked to arrive before 9 a.m. to line the parking lot, with encouraging signs, cheers and smiles for the survivors.

The annual event had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“One thing I certainly missed, not being able to have the event last year, was seeing the smiling faces from all the survivors,” said Valerie Jordan, director of oncology services at St. Mary’s Hospital. “It’s like seeing an old friend you haven’t spoken to in years, but you immediately jump back into conversation like it was yesterday!”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.