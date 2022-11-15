Decatur ceremony honors those whose donated organs have helped others

DECATUR — Keegan Virden’s mother takes any opportunity to remind others of her son.

“We always want to remember him,” Joni Virden said.

On Tuesday, Virden and her family gathered with others who have been touched by organ and tissue donations for a National Donor Sabbath celebration in the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital lobby. “And he was an organ donor,” Virden said.

Fifteen-year-old Keegan was a Central A&M student who died as the result of a car crash in July. He remained on life support for a few days until the Virden family decided to donate their son’s organs.

“We know he could have saved up to 10 people,” his mother said.

Keegan’s heart, eyes, pancreas, lungs and liver were given to others who were in need.

Jeri Ann Higgins donated her four-year-old son Evan’s organs in 2019 after a drowning accident. She attended Tuesday’s ceremony as an example that life can go on.

“I look at the Gift of Hope in two different ways,” she said. “I know we have the gift through organ donations, but we also have the gift of the hope of Heaven.”

According to Erika Wilkerson, from the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, all major religions support organ and tissue donations. “They view it as the highest act of humanitarianism and compassion,” she said. “Personally I view it as the final act of love an individual can make or a family can make on behalf of their loved one.”

The need for donations continues, Wilkerson said. More than 106,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. “Every nine minutes someone is added to the national waiting list,” Wilkerson said. “Unfortunately, on average daily, 17 people die waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”

Wilkerson and other medical professionals recommend families discuss their plans and wishes for organ donations.

“Beyond the statistics are families,” said HSHS St. Mary’s Sister Ritamary Brown. “We have been praying for you. You have been in our hearts.”

The moment the family has decided to donate their loved ones’ organs can be a sad time, Brown acknowledged. “But it’s also very joyful,” she said. “We know that people are alive because of your gifts.”

Jessica Michael is an organ donor and a former HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital employee. She became aware of organ donation when she received her driver’s license more than 20 years ago. Michael eventually learned about living donations and a joined donor registration. A 13-year-old boy contacted her offering to buy her kidney for his dad. “For the record that’s not legal in the United States,” she said.

The father was living in New York and didn’t speak English. As a young mother herself, Michael was tested and eventually developed a relationship with the family through conversations with the children. “We were shocked and delighted to find out I was a match for his dad,” Michael said.

Michael and the family met in person for the first time in New York days before the surgery. “Honestly, the procedure was a lot less challenging than I had expected,” she said.

Her life has continued as well. Michael has given birth three more times, ran a marathon, changed careers, “and I’ve experienced the fullness of life,” she said. “And what a truly beautiful life this is.”

As the time passes, the Virden family waits for any correspondence from the organ recipients. “I want to know who he saved and that he is living on,” she said.

Tuesday's ceremony was a first for the Virden family.

“I just want to honor his memory,” Virden said. “We’re trying to keep everything about Keegan alive.”