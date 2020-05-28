Decatur CVS store to offer COVID-19 tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The CVS store at 570 N. Fairview Ave. will start offering COVID-19 tests starting Friday.

The company expanding the testing program at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Illinois. Twenty-four locations are opening in Illinois.

The company in a statement said self-swab tests will be available to people meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients have to register at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. They'll have to stay in their vehicles and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days.