DECATUR — Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will once again join together to celebrate local cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual celebration that honors cancer survivors, whether recently diagnosed or in remission for years.

The local celebration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Fairview Park Pavilion 1 and will include a meal provided by Notorious P.I.G. and music from Pizzazz.

Physicians, healthcare workers and volunteers will be stationed throughout the event to assist survivors and their caregivers. The three organizations hosting the event will also provide information on volunteer opportunities and how attendees can give back.

For more information, call 217-876-4749.