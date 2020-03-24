Decatur health center gets federal funds to assist with battle against coronavirus

Crossing Healthcare in Decatur is among the 45 Illinois recipients of emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding, which can be used to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies, enhance safety education and boost their telehealth capacity, among other things, comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is made possible through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

Crossing Healthcare, identified in the news release under its former name of Community Health Improvement Center (CHIC), is the recipient of $65,504. The money is available immediately, the news release said.

“HRSA-funded health centers provide high-quality primary care services to 28 million people in the United States. That is 1 in 12 people nationwide. These grantees operate 13,000 service delivery sites that are lifelines to services and networks of resources in their communities every day, and especially during a crisis,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “HRSA-funded health centers will receive this funding as quickly as possible so they can maintain their ability to deliver quality primary health care services to their patients while responding to developing needs in their communities.”

