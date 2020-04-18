Decatur hospital officials: Precautions taken to protect non-COVID patients

DECATUR — Decatur health professionals are underscoring that people who have medical problems shouldn't avoid going to the emergency room out of fear of getting the coronavirus.
Hospital systems across the country are reporting steep declines in non-COVID-19 visits as the pandemic has gone on, prompting speculation that people are nervous about going to ERs.
Dr. Ted Clark, Decatur Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, said an example might be someone with chest pains avoiding calling an ambulance or going to the hospital.
“The possibility of suffering a heart attack is one example of something you would not want to delay,” he said.
He said the hospital is still getting the normal health emergencies like broken bones and heart attacks, and there are various safeguards in place to identify COVID-19 symptoms. Patients experiencing signs of the virus, even those in the emergency unit, are separated. Health screenings occur in a tent outdoors to keep a fresh airflow, Clark said.
“People will still suffer trauma from other sources and for that reason, we separate the patients,” Clark said.
Hospitals also have reduced or canceled elective surgeries to make room for coronavirus patients, which has presented various financial issues nationally. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association estimates that hospitals statewide could now be losing about $1.4 billion a month.
Congress signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law on March 27, providing financial support to hospitals across the country. But it is unclear when the pandemic will end and how much more money might be needed to keep medical facilities operational.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital spokesman Brad Ochiltree in a statement said they've also seen "an overall decline in the use of our health care services due to the suspension of elective procedures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Said Ochiltree: "However, patients and families can count on our hospitals and colleagues to help them with any emergent need or health care concern. We remain fully committed to taking the necessary steps that are essential to protect the quality of care for our patients and the safety of all."
Voluntary furloughs are being offered to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital employees and executives are taking salary reductions of up to 30% as a result of the decline.
A spokesperson for Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, said the health system was among organizations across the country that have experienced "unprecedented financial pressures."
Clark said officials will have to take a careful look at finances once the pandemic has passed, and adjustments would need to be made.
Said Clark: "Some call coronavirus a war. We’ve got a war going, but we’ve got all of these soldiers out of work.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.