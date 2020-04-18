Decatur hospital officials: Precautions taken to protect non-COVID patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Decatur health professionals are underscoring that people who have medical problems shouldn't avoid going to the emergency room out of fear of getting the coronavirus.

Hospital systems across the country are reporting steep declines in non-COVID-19 visits as the pandemic has gone on, prompting speculation that people are nervous about going to ERs.

Dr. Ted Clark, Decatur Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, said an example might be someone with chest pains avoiding calling an ambulance or going to the hospital.

“The possibility of suffering a heart attack is one example of something you would not want to delay,” he said.

He said the hospital is still getting the normal health emergencies like broken bones and heart attacks, and there are various safeguards in place to identify COVID-19 symptoms. Patients experiencing signs of the virus, even those in the emergency unit, are separated. Health screenings occur in a tent outdoors to keep a fresh airflow, Clark said.

“People will still suffer trauma from other sources and for that reason, we separate the patients,” Clark said.