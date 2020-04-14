Decatur hospitals adjust to 'unprecedented financial pressures' during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Parent companies of both Decatur hospitals adjusting operations in light of financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voluntary furloughs are being offered to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital employees and executives are taking salary reductions of up to 30%, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.

The move is because "we have seen an overall decline in the use of our health care services due to the suspension of elective procedures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the spokesman, Andrew Dilbeck.

A spokesperson for Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, said the health system was among organizations across the country that have experienced "unprecedented financial pressures."

"As the response to COVID-19 is unfolding, our inpatient volumes and ambulatory visits have decreased significantly, leading to substantial loss of revenue," said Michael Leathers, media relations consultant for the health system. "As we further understand the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership compensation will be reduced in alignment with the organization's financial performance."