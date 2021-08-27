Decatur Memorial to host blood drives

COMMUNITY MEMBERS
Community donors can donate at the Decatur Donor Center, 151 W. Main St., on 10:30 a.m-6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. Call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
Masks and appointments are required.
Donors will receive a voucher for a lightweight athletic pullover or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Starbucks or Walmart! Every donor will also be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.