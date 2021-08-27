Decatur Memorial to host blood drives

 Skip to main content
DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital is holding two community blood drives.
 
FOR EMPLOYEES 
 
The employee blood drive is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at 2300 N. Edward St., inside Classrooms. Employees should contact Julie Floyd at (217) 876 8121 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 60703 to locate the drive.

COMMUNITY MEMBERS 

Community donors can donate at the Decatur Donor Center, 151 W. Main St., on 10:30 a.m-6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. Call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org

Masks and appointments are required.

Donors will receive a voucher for a lightweight athletic pullover or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Starbucks or Walmart! Every donor will also be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

