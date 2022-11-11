 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur over-night shelter to open Friday

  • 0

DECATUR — Hands of Hearts organizers will open an over-night shelter for those in need of a place to stay during the cold nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at the Old King's Orchard Community Center, 815 N. Church St., Decatur.

Families, as well as women and men, are welcomed at the center.

Watch now: Decatur launches home repair assistance program

Those willing to donate food, money, bedding, socks or other resources, call 217-706-5074.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to un-spoil your kids? Here are some tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News