Decatur runners say pandemic not stopping them from pursuit they love

According to the exercise enthusiast, runners are social creatures. “We love being in groups, supporting each other,” Hewitt said. “The next best thing to being able to run next to your running partner is to have all of these virtual partners.”

Heather Dodson, manager of the Decatur Fleet Feet, said the Running is Not Cancelled is more of a movement than a specific event.

“Several Fleet Feet stores across the nation have created local Facebook groups encouraging customers and community members to continue to engage in exercising while social distancing throughout this time,” she said. “It’s a fun place to share photos of running and walking and spending time exploring.”

The Running in Not Cancelled Facebook page has posts of encouragement and motivation as well as some of the struggles many runners face. “It allows all of us to interact with each other and cheer each other on, and see how training is for other people,” Hewitt said. “Without having to physically be next to someone.”

The progress can be viewed by several runners at one time, even those who are not nearby. Hewitt’s running partner lives in Champaign. “We’ve become better friends, because we would never have been able to meet up anyway,” she said.