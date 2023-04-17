DECATUR — Twelve-year-old Jeremiah Hayes has been wrestling for seven years, and he has the trophies to prove it.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “And it’s fun.”

The Baum School sixth-grader was earned the U.S.A. National Wrestling Folkstyle Championship and the 12U Outstanding Wrestler award during a competition on April 2.

Jeremiah competes with other 12 year-olds from around the country. The size of the competitor isn’t intimidating, he said. “I don’t get nervous,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter to me.”

The challenge for Jeremiah comes from the competition itself. “I love to win,” he said. “But I think everybody does.”

Jeremiah competes in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling. Each style requires different moves and follows different rules.

Dwaine Goforth is a wrestling practice partner with Jeremiah. He started the sport three years ago. “It’s just fun,” he said. “Sometimes you can take your anger out on random people.”

The sport is gaining in popularity among girls as well.

Points are earned by pinning the opponent down and getting out from the bottom. Advantages come from strength and quickness. “Some kids have height as an advantage,” Jeremiah said.

According to his father, Eli Hayes, Jeremiah spends much of his time practicing and preparing his body. “He puts a lot of time into the sport,” Hayes said.

Along with transporting his son to various competitions throughout the country, Jeremiah’s father helps with training the young wrestler; however, the instruction also comes from coaches from the Chicago area, Indiana and Edwardsville.

“Right now we’re training for Las Vegas,” Hayes said. “But they’re all tough tournaments.”

Jeremiah’s goal is to compete in the Olympics when he is 18 years old. “But he can compete in the Junior Worlds,” his father said.

The attraction to wrestling came from watching Jeremiah’s older brother compete. “Then he quit to play football,” Jeremiah said.

At five years old, Jeremiah wrestled in his first competition. “He lost every match his first year,” Hayes said. “He just kept coming off each match smiling.”

“I still loved it,” Jeremiah said.

“It’s not all about winning,” his father added.

