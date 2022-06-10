 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Summer Park Runs begin Tuesday

DECATUR — Decatur Park District's Summer Park Runs will begin Tuesday, June 14, at Fairview Park Pavilion 1, and will continue every Tuesday until July 26.

Registration is at 5:30 p.m. with the runs beginning at 6 p.m. Fees are $1 for half-mile and one-mile runs; $2 for three-mile and six-mile runs. The weekly event is open to participants of all ages and abilities.

The runs are designed to encourage the running community as well as inspire others to try out the skill.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

