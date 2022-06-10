Decatur Summer Park Runs begin Tuesday

DECATUR —
Decatur Park District's Summer Park Runs will begin Tuesday, June 14, at Fairview Park Pavilion 1, and will continue every Tuesday until July 26.
Registration is at 5:30 p.m. with the runs beginning at 6 p.m. Fees are $1 for half-mile and one-mile runs; $2 for three-mile and six-mile runs. The weekly event is open to participants of all ages and abilities.
The runs are designed to encourage the running community as well as inspire others to try out the skill.
PHOTOS: Runners and walkers brave the cold in the 45th annual Turkey Trot
Runners start off the 5K and 10K races in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
The Mavis family of Mount Zion all placed in their corresponding divisions during the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur. From left, Cassie Mavis, top left, Sylvia Mavis, 9, bottom left, Mark Mavis, 11, center left, Elise Mavis, 9, center, Marty Mavis, center right, Camille Mavis, 13, right.
Christian Soltermann, right, runs a 5K during the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview park in Decatur.
Colby Geiser, left, and John Flora, right, run a 5K during the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur. Geiser and Flora have a friendly competition where whoever loses the race will have to wear a turkey costume in the next year's race. Geiser lost last year.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
