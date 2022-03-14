 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur VFW to host community outreach event on Saturday

DECATUR — Preventing suicides within veteran communities will be addressed during a community outreach event Saturday, March 19.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 99 in Decatur, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. The event is open to the public.

Discussions and answers will be provided by the Danville Veterans Administration, the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission, the Department of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Office, Post 99 VFW Auxiliary and the Water Street Mission.

The VFW Post 99 also will be presenting information regarding veteran benefits, gun safety, and other resources. Snacks will be provided afterwards. COVID protocols are encouraged.

For more information, contact the VFW post 99 at VFWpost99@gmail.com or Klockhartvfw99@yahoo.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

