Decatur VFW to host community outreach event on Saturday

DECATUR — Preventing
suicides within veteran communities will be addressed during a community outreach event Saturday, March 19.
The event starts at 1 p.m. at the
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 99 in Decatur, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. The event is open to the public.
The VFW Post 99 also will be presenting information regarding veteran benefits, gun safety, and other resources. Snacks will be provided afterwards. COVID protocols are encouraged.
For more information, contact the VFW post 99 at
VFWpost99@gmail.com or Klockhartvfw99@yahoo.com.
How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day
Bachrach building
1892: Bachrach store with YMCA rooms on the second floor. D. H. Heilman grocery and Freeman Bros. shoe store and second floor was LeForgee & Sons real estate office. Building was erected in 1877.
H&R file photo
Bronze plaque
1948: G.A.R. women's relief corps placed a plaque on the Linxweiler Building, 259 S. Park St.
H&R file photo
Collins and Birch
1938: C.H. Collins, left and M.K. Birch, Sullivan, were the only two G.A.R. veterans attending the banquet on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the organization in Decatur.
H&R file photo
Cumberland march
108: Dunham Post 41 marched to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for memorial services. They were followed by Decatur Cadets, Womens Relief Corps and Sons of veterans.
H&R file photo
G.A.R. gavel
1942: Loren Hodge presents gavel to Mrs. Hodge. The gavel was eventually sent to the headquarters national museum in Chicago.
H&R file photo
Remaining members
1936: Union veterans participated in the Memorial Day program include, left to right, C.H. Collins, 91; Daniel Garver, 92; F.F. Kemp, 91, August Glatz, 94 and R.T. Baldwin, 86.
H&R file photo
Gettysburg reunion
1938: Veterans returning from Gettysburg Blue and Gray reunion from left are William Cussins, W.N. Hodge, C.H. Collins and F.B. Kemp. Standing between Hodge and Collins is Orval Mullis, Lincoln impersonator.
H&R file photo
Memorial
1937: Greenwood Cemetery memorial erected by the Womens' Relief Corps.
H&R file photo
Parade
1908: GAR "Way to Church" parade.
H&R file photo
Roy Gordenson
1937: C.H. Collins, 92, of Decatur and J.H. Campbell, 92, of Streator, chide Roy Gordenson, 10, of Chicago, who appeared at the convention wearing his great-grandfather's uniform, medals and hat.
H&R file photo
veterans
1937: G.A.R. members attending services include left to right at Greenwood are C.H. Collins, R.T. Baldwin, F.B. Kemp and former commander W.N. Hodge.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!