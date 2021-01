DECATUR — Pieces of Love, a service of Dove Inc.'s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is in need of yarn donations to knit and crochet afghans for the needy.

Yarn can be donated at Dove Inc., 302 S. Union St., or call (217) 422-8417 for pickup. Cash donations are accepted for purchasing yarn.

Pieces of Love meets bimonthly to work on the blankets, which are distributed locally, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1503 N. Summit Ave.

