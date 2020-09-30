Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer takes new approach

DECATUR — The Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's is taking a new approach.

Instead of hosting a large gathering with participants walking together, the national association is encouraging walkers to take part in the event as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in Central Illinois.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk.”

Walkers and runners can register at alz.org/walk.

Through their smartphones, tablets and computers, participants will be able to view the opening ceremonies with local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers, honoring the personal reasons in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.