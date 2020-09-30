Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's takes new approach

DECATUR — The Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's is taking a new approach.
Instead of hosting a large gathering with participants walking together, the national association is encouraging walkers to take part in the event as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in Central Illinois.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk.”
Walkers and runners can register at alz.org/walk.
Through their smartphones, tablets and computers, participants will be able to view the opening ceremonies with local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers, honoring the personal reasons in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app allows participants to connect to others and the event. They can use the “Walk Mainstage'' to track steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors. An audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of the Walk.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 5 million Americans have the disease. Alzheimer’s also affects more than 16 million family members and friends who provide care to people living with the disease and other dementias. Illinois has more than 230,000 people with the disease and 587,000 caregivers.
