Decatur's 'Come Together, Be Empowered' event to end

“It was good timing for them to put their funds somewhere else,” Fleming said. “But without their funding, it would make it very difficult for Come Together to survive and have the type of event that we’ve had each year.”

The Community Foundation of Macon County has been an important partner in helping fund the event. Without assistance from the organization, Come Together would have had to apply for its own 501(c)3 status.

“And trying to come up with additional funding, it was just something that would have been very difficult for the committee to do,” Fleming said. “We just decided to not move forward.”

Fleming admits she is disappointed in the decision. “It’s a great event for our community,” she said. “It was something we really rallied around.”

Fleming said she has been a member of the committee for nearly 20 years, when the event was associated with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.