Decatur's Dove Financial Assistance program moving to new locations

DECATUR —
Dove Financial Assistance program will be closed next week to move to their new locations, the Decatur Public Library and Dove Homeward Bound. Dove Financial Assistance, currently located at the Northeast Community Fund, will be closed July 25 through 29. The new sites will open on Aug. 1.
The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will host the program from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays.
The program in Dove Homeward Bound, at 788 E. Clay St., Decatur, will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first Tuesday of the month will be offered during the morning hours only.
Dove Financial Assistance will remain available remotely by visiting DFA@doveinc.org or call 217-619-9108. For more information, visit the website at doveinc.org.
Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile? 11 photos of area libraries
History Corner: A Look Back
1994: Lyn Sly, periodicals associate at Millikin University's Staley Library, arranges rows of reference materials on the floor after a broken water pipe and flooding occurred.
H & R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1984: Librarian Ellen Melyon helps people apply for library cards at the Forsyth Library.
HERALD & REVIEW
History Corner: A Look Back
1984: Sticker collectors look over albums at the Forsyth Public Library.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1988: Cerro Gordo Grade School students carry bags of library books out of the old Hope Welty Township Library.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1980: Marsha Grove, librarian assistant, plays a game with preschool children at the Decatur Public Library.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1979; Craighton Hippenhammer, Decatur Public Library children's librarian, shows Barbra Wylie, 8, Nathan Fogg, 5, Ryan Fogg, 4, Benny Taylor, 9, and Andrea Rose, 7, how to create a puppet from school supplies.
H & R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1993: Storyteller Pat Ryan captivates his audience at the Decatur Public Library with English fairy tales. Listening are from left, Rachel Searle, 9; Rachael Frey, 8; and Sara Scherer, 9.
H & R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1988: Argenta-Friends Creek librarian Cookie Dierker demonstrates the library's new personal computer.
H&R file photo
MEMORY LANE: Decatur Public Library Children's Department
In this 1980 photo, Marsha Grove, Decatur Public Library Children's Department assistant, reads a story to preschool children. Find more history at
. herald-review.com/archives
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
MEMORY LANE: Forsyth Public Library
The youngsters at Forsyth Public Library learned that libraries have more than books in 1984. Herald & Review members can find more history at
. herald-review.com/archives
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
MEMORY LANE: Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile?
Children look for books in the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile in May 1962. Herald & Review members can find more history at
. herald-review.com/archives
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
