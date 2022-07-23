 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Dove Financial Assistance program moving to new locations

DECATUR — Dove Financial Assistance program will be closed next week to move to their new locations, the Decatur Public Library and Dove Homeward Bound.

Dove Financial Assistance, currently located at the Northeast Community Fund, will be closed July 25 through 29. The new sites will open on Aug. 1.

The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will host the program from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays.

The program in Dove Homeward Bound, at 788 E. Clay St., Decatur, will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first Tuesday of the month will be offered during the morning hours only.

Dove Financial Assistance will remain available remotely by visiting DFA@doveinc.org or call 217-619-9108. For more information, visit the website at doveinc.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

