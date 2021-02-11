Decatur's Dove to host domestic violence education classes

DECATUR — Dove's Domestic Violence Education and Volunteer Training classes will be available for individuals interested in educating themselves on the issues surrounding domestic violence. The training sessions will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 26 through May 12, at Dove, 302 S. Union, Decatur.

The 44-hour training is approved by the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and is facilitated by Dove staff members who are Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professionals.

The training program will allow volunteers to participate in several areas, including group facilitation, shelter coverage, legal advocacy and children's services.

To register, contact Barbara Blakey at 217-428-6616 after Feb. 22. A phone interview is the first step and will need to be accomplished by noon, Monday, April 12. The fee is $200 for the training.

COVID-19 guidelines will limit the number of participants.