Decatur's St. Mary's Hospital to host National Donor Sabbath

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host a service in honor of National Donor Sabbath at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the hospital's main lobby.

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to host the Star Lighting ceremony

The service, which will include a blessing, candle lighting, prayers and a guest speaker, will honors those who have donated or received organs as well as those still waiting on the transplant list.

Information on organ, eye and tissue donation can be found at LifeGoesOn.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

