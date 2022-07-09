 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dementia and Alzheimer's caregivers class offered in Macon County

DECATUR — A nine-week Stress-Busting Dementia Program for family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia will be offered by the Macon County Health Department’s Starting Point Division.

The free classes will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning July 27, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur

The program will teach stress management techniques as well as relaxation and coping strategies for caregivers.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 guidance will be followed for in-person programs.

For more information or to register, call 217-423-6550 ext. 1520.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

