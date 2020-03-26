Despite the risks, retired Illinois health care providers are answering the call as hospitals battle a pandemic

The restriction makes sense at the moment but might need to be re-evaluated in coming weeks, said Susan Swart, executive director of the American Nurses Association Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has not provided predictions of how quickly hospital beds here might fill with COVID-19 patients, but overwhelmed hospitals in Italy offer a grim sense of what could happen.

“If things get as bad as they’re predicting, we might need to change that,” Swart said of the five-year limit for nurses. “But, at this point, it gives some type of assurance that the person has what I will deem to be current knowledge of nursing.

“Health care changes very quickly, and so someone who’s been out 10 or 15 years, of course, they have the basics of nursing -- you really don’t forget that,” Swart said. “But when it comes to medication and procedures and things like that, those things do change.”

Schmidt, the Naperville nurse who wants to offer her services where needed, said some retired nurses might have to catch up on how to use new equipment but would be able to handle the most central tasks of the job. “Some things are like riding a bike,” she said.