Diabetic cats offered testing with new drug
DECATUR — Northgate Pet Clinic, located at 2800 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., is one of approximately 20 veterinary hospitals across the country evaluating a new medication aimed at changing the treatment for diabetes in cats though an oral liquid given just once a day.

The clinical trial is at no cost to participating cat owners, according to Dr. Jillian McDaniel, clinical trials veterinarian at Northgate Pet Clinic. The feline diabetes study is the final phase before the data package on the medication is submitted to the Food and Drug Administration.

The current standard of care for diabetic cats includes insulin injections given twice a day.

Signs of diabetes in cats may include excessive drinking and urination, weight loss despite a healthy appetite, tiredness and a dull coat.

For more information about the study, visit DiabetesCatStudy.com, or call 800-969-2094.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

