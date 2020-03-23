Do Illinois hospitals have enough beds? Yes for now, but coronavirus threat has officials eyeing more space

The state has not released information about how many people with COVID-19 are now being treated in a hospital. Nor has the Illinois Department of Public Health provided estimates, despite multiple requests, of how many people it expects to get ill in Illinois, or how many hospital beds it expects to need.

But according to the state health department, as of Monday about 1,106 of Illinois’ 2,594 beds in adult intensive care units were empty, and about 1,595 of the hospitals’ 2,229 ventilators were available.

That’s more intensive care beds and ventilators available than last week. The health department noted that the number of available beds is fluid as patients are transferred in and out of rooms, and also that more overall beds have become available.

Most people who get COVID-19 do not get severely ill, but people who are older or have underlying health conditions are at greater risk.

About 78% of all Chicago patients with COVID-19 so far did not have to be hospitalized, a figure in keeping with worldwide averages, and none was 17 or younger, Arwady said Monday during her daily Facebook Live question-and-answer session.

Information about the number of hospitalized patients in Illinois also trickled out from some Chicago-area hospital systems.