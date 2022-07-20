 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dove accepting domestic violence education program applications in Decatur

DECATUR — Training for Dove Inc.'s Domestic Violence Education and Volunteer program will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 19 through Oct. 5, at Dove, 302 S. Union St., Decatur.

The program is for individuals interested in education and issues surrounding domestic violence. Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence has approved the training which will be provided by Dove staff members who are Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professionals.

The extensive training program will allow volunteers to offer support in group facilitations, shelter coverage, legal advocacy and children's services.

To register, contact Barbara Blakey at 217-428-6616. The phone interviews will need to take place by noon, Friday, Sept. 9. The fee is $200 for the training. Training fee and all needed paperwork is due by noon on Sept. 12.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

