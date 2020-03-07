During a pandemic, states' patchwork of crisis plans could mean uneven care

"The overall goal is to do the most good for the most people," said Dr. Stephen Cantrill, an emergency physician at Denver Health public hospital, who helped pen the first national crisis standard of care recommendations for states to use as a starting point. "This is a way of trying to give some structure, some uniformity and some clarity to those very difficult times."

In worst-case scenarios, doctors may have to make decisions about who will die and who will live. To be sure, those discussions are not easy.

"They do make politicians nervous because we actually have to set out specific resource allocation schemes," Hodge said.

In some states, he said, government officials have shut down discussions over crisis standards or indicated that plans wouldn't necessarily be followed.

"But the political accountability from not planning is also horrendous," Hodge said. "Any state caught without that is going to be in bad shape with regards to what we're seeing with COVID. You have to be ready for what this might bring."

Crisis standards of care are also designed to provide cover for doctors and other health care workers who are forced by circumstances to provide less than the highest quality of care.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}