Eating right for your colon

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of death in cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The colon is the final part of your digestive tract. Since it's part of the digestive system, the food you eat is an important factor in the health of your colon.

Want to keep your colon healthy? Use these two diet tips:

Eat a nutrient-dense diet

Include more fiber-rich foods

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Eating a nutrient-dense, high-fiber diet not only keeps the walls of your colon strong, but it can also prevent hemorrhoids or pouches in your colon," says Kate Zeratsky, a Mayo Clinic registered dietitian nutritionist. "It also may prevent colon polyps and, potentially, cancer."

A typical American diet is low in nutrient-density with larger portions of processed meats and refined grains, such as breads and cereals.

"Our Western diet tends to be lower in nutritional value," says Zeratsky.

Fiber-rich foods, like fruits and veggies, whole grains, nuts and seeds, are also more nutrient-dense. And the fiber keeps you regular and controls the amount of bacteria in your colon.

"The nutrients in those foods also may be beneficial in preventing digestive diseases as well as other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and help you manage your weight," says Zeratsky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0