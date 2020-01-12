Effort to control opioids in an ER leaves some sickle cell patients in pain

A study of some 16,000 deaths from 1979 to 2005 related to sickle cell found that men in the group lived to be only 33, on average. Women didn't fare much better, living to an average age of 37. The same study suggested that a lack of access to quality care is a factor in the short life spans of people with sickle cell disease.

Researchers who study sickle cell say the opioid epidemic has made it harder for patients with the condition to get the pain medication they need. The American College of Emergency Physicians is focusing on the problem, asking federal health officials to speak out about sickle cell pain and fund research on how to treat it without opioids.

"We in the physician community are looking for ways to make sure they get adequate pain relief," said Dr. Jon Mark Hirshon, vice president of the group. "We recognize that the process is not perfect, but this is what we're striving for _ to make a difference."

In the meantime, India Hardy said she feels those imperfections in the process every time she suffers a pain crisis, and she's not alone.

In addition to her brother, Hardy said she has another friend in Athens with sickle cell disease, and that friend has also reported difficulty in finding pain relief at the St. Mary's emergency room.