Extending Medicaid after childbirth could reduce maternal deaths

But a year and a half ago, Young and her colleagues decided to extend the program to at least 12 months after delivery. "Because of the high risk of relapse and overdose after delivery, it made so much more sense to keep them in the program they were already in."

Young, who is still treating Powell for her addiction, said she learned from patients who came back to the clinic after a subsequent pregnancy that the year after childbirth can be tumultuous.

"We heard from women who relapsed and had to start using heroin because they couldn't afford treatment, we heard from women who had depression, hypertension and other health issues that developed after we last saw them," she said. "Some told us their pregnancies were unplanned because they didn't have access to contraception after their last child. And many reported fleeing domestic violence and becoming homeless.

"It feels like it would be a game changer," Young said, "not just for women with addiction, but for all women on TennCare, to have that peace of mind that their insurance isn't going to go away right after delivery."

Next year, a substantial portion of Vanderbilt's federal grant money will dry up, and unless it's replaced with new funding, Young said she's not sure whether the clinic can continue its 12-month postpartum care.