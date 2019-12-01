Fact check: Do 160 million Americans really like their health plans? Kind of

But that doesn't get at the whole story.

"Most like their policy, but not all," said Robert Blendon, a health care pollster at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The context matters.

In the same KFF/L.A. Times poll, about 40% of people with employer-sponsored coverage said they had trouble paying medical bills, out-of-pocket costs or premiums. About half indicated going without or delaying health care because — even with this coverage — it was unaffordable. And about 17% reported making "difficult sacrifices" to pay for health care.

Beneficiaries who have higher deductible plans — that, they are required to pay larger sums of out-of-pocket before health coverage kicks in — are also less likely to be happy with their coverage, and more likely to report problems paying for health care.

And it's also worth noting that these high-deductible plans have grown increasingly common, even for the 160 million Americans who get insurance from work, though that trend may now be losing steam. Research from the Commonwealth Fund, meanwhile, notes that increasing numbers of "underinsured" people do in fact have employer-sponsored health insurance. Underinsured people are those who have coverage but delay care because they still can't afford it.