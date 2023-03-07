DECATUR — Free take-home colon cancer tests will be distributed in a drive-through event beginning 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Cancer Care Center, 210 W. McKinley Ave., while supplies last.

Drivers should follow the signs and remain in their cars. The kits will be available while supplies last. Completed kits should be mailed back in the provided, preaddressed envelope within 10 days of kit pickup. Individuals will receive a letter informing them of their results.

Screenings are recommended for individuals 45 years old and older, as well as people who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers and individuals who are obese or engage in heavy alcohol use. For people 76 years old and older, the decision to be screened should be based on a person’s preferences, life expectancy, general health and prior screening history.

The take-home kits do not replace colonoscopy, but can help with early detection, when colorectal cancer is most treatable.

For information, call (217) 788-4400.

States with the highest cancer rates States with the highest cancer rates #50. Arizona #49. New Mexico #48. Colorado #47. California #46. Virginia #45. District of Columbia #44. Utah #43. Indiana #42. Oregon #41. Texas #40. Hawaii #39. Wyoming #38. Alaska #37. South Carolina #36. Washington (tie) #35. South Dakota (tie) #34. Michigan #33. Massachusetts #32. Florida #31. North Dakota #30. Idaho #29. Missouri #28. Minnesota #27. Alabama #26. Tennessee #25. Oklahoma #24. Montana #23. Vermont #22. Kansas #21. Illinois (tie) #20. Maryland (tie) #19. Delaware #18. Nebraska #17. Pennsylvania #16. Georgia #15. North Carolina #14. Ohio #13. Connecticut #12. Wisconsin #11. Mississippi #10. Rhode Island #9. New Hampshire #8. Maine #7. West Virginia #6. New Jersey #5. New York #4. Arkansas #3. Louisiana #2. Iowa #1. Kentucky