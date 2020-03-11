Free colorectal screening kits available in Decatur, Taylorville, Lincoln

DECATUR — Free colorectal home test kits will be available to participants at various medical facilities in Central Illinois.

Participants will be required to fill out a consent form when they pick up the kit. Healthcare providers warn the screening kits do not substitute for a colonoscopy, which is still the best way to detect colorectal cancer.

Screenings are recommended for those 45 years and older, people with a history of colorectral polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers, heavy drinkers or obese.

After completing the kit at home, participants will need to follow the instructions. Results will be mailed back to the individual.

For more information, call Naomi Wands, a registered nurse and community cancer education coordinator at Memorial Medical Center, at (217) 757-7684.