Free colorectal screening kits available in Decatur, Taylorville, Lincoln

DECATUR — Free colorectal home test kits will be available to participants at various medical facilities in Central Illinois.
Participants will be required to fill out a consent form when they pick up the kit. Healthcare providers warn the screening kits do not substitute for a colonoscopy, which is still the best way to detect colorectal cancer.
Screenings are recommended for those 45 years and older, people with a history of colorectral polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers, heavy drinkers or obese.
After completing the kit at home, participants will need to follow the instructions. Results will be mailed back to the individual.
For more information, call Naomi Wands, a registered nurse and community cancer education coordinator at Memorial Medical Center, at (217) 757-7684.
The kits are provided by the Regional Cancer Partnership of Illinois.
Colorectal kits will be available at the dates and locations:
March 13: 2 to 4 p.m., HSHS St. John’s Women and Children’s Center, 409 N. Ninth St., Springfield. Use the main entrance drive-through.
March 15: 10 a.m. to noon, Grace Lutheran Church, 714 E. Capital St., Springfield.
March 18: 9 to 11 a.m., Kumler Outreach Ministries, 303 North Grand Ave. E., Springfield.
March 18: 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Taylorville Memorial Hospital, 201 E. Pleasant St. Use the main entrance drive-through.
March 19: 2 to 4 p.m., Koke Mill Medical Center, 3132 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield.
March 19: 4 to 6 p.m., Passavant Area Hospital, 1600 W. Walnut St., Jacksonville. Use the main entrance drive-through.
March 20: 9 to 11 a.m., Passavant Area Hospital, 1600 W. Walnut St., Jacksonville. Use the main entrance drive-through.
March 20: 8 to 10 a.m., Cancer Care of Decatur, 210 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur.
March 23: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 W. Carpenter St., Springfield.
March 24: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln.
March 24: 5 to 7 p.m., Memorial Medical Center, lobby of Regional Cancer Center, Memorial Medical Center, 701 N. First St., Springfield.
March 25: 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Taylorville Memorial Hospital, 201 E. Pleasant St. Use the main entrance drive-through.
March 25: 1 to 4 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln.
