From movies to concerts: Five ways the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and entertainment

“While this is certainly a bump in the road in terms of the coronavirus, we’ll come through this like we’ve come through every other challenge that we’ve had, and that affinity for the brand and our storytelling will way outlast any short-term blip that we have from Corona,” Chapek said.

Cinema’s Vegas confab

It seems a given that events that rely significantly on overseas travel will feel the pain from the coronavirus’ spread.

CinemaCon, the annual Las Vegas gathering of studios and theater owners, said Wednesday that a number of Chinese companies had pulled out of the confab due to travel restrictions. Eight Chinese companies, all vendors that would’ve participated in the event’s trade floor, have said they will not attend, amounting to about 24 participants dropping out.

Nonetheless, CinemaCon’s organizers said the show will continue as planned at Caesars Palace, March 30 through April 2. CinemaCon director Mitch Neuhauser and National Assn. of Theatre Owners head John Fithian addressed the situation in a memo to attendees, saying they were in close contact with the CDC and Las Vegas health and safety officials.