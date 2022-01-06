Give the gift of life at these upcoming blood drives in Macon County

DECATUR — ImpactLife has announced upcoming blood drives being held in Macon County.
- Warrensburg-Latham High School, Friday, Jan. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 425 N. North St., Warrensburg.
- Mount Zion Fire Department, conference room, Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 110 W. Main St., Mount Zion.
- Macon County Farm Bureau, Saturday, Jan. 15, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Bloodmobile, 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur.
- D1 Naz Community, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Lobby, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur.
All presenting donors get a voucher for a free long sleeve T-shirt or a $10 gift card.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.