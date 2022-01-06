 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Give the gift of life at these upcoming blood drives in Macon County

  • 0

DECATUR — ImpactLife has announced upcoming blood drives being held in Macon County.

  • Warrensburg-Latham High School, Friday, Jan. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 425 N. North St., Warrensburg.
  • Mount Zion Fire Department, conference room, Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 110 W. Main St., Mount Zion.
  • Macon County Farm Bureau, Saturday, Jan. 15, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Bloodmobile, 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur.
  • D1 Naz Community, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Lobby, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a free long sleeve T-shirt or a $10 gift card.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Immune System T-Cells Can Fight Off Omicron

Immune System T-Cells Can Fight Off Omicron

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While the Omicron variant appears wily enough to evade people's antibodies, researchers report that it should have a much harder time slipping past a person's T-cells.

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do after taking at at-home COVID-19 test

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News